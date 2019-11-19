Technical trilateral gas consultations to be held on November 20

BRUSSELS, November 19. /TASS/. Technical trilateral gas consultations among Russia, the EU and Ukraine at the expert level will be held on November 20, official spokesperson of the European Commission (EC) Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told TASS on Tuesday.

"The technical trilateral talks are scheduled for tomorrow and the Commission supports a long-term solution for transit of gas via Ukraine," the spokesperson said. "The EU fully supports Ukraine as a stable and reliable transit route and will do its utmost to ensure that Ukraine remains an important transit route also after 2020," she added.

These consultations will be the second ones this month. They are aimed at preparing the ministerial trilateral meeting on gas, initially scheduled to November 19.