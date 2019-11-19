{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Haikou to launch regular flight with South Korea's Busan in November

The flights will be conducted twice a week from Meilan Airport

HAIKOU, November 19. /TASS/. Air Busan will launch regular flights between South Korea's Busan and China's Haikou starting November 27, the China Daily reported.

The flights will be conducted twice a week from Meilan International Airport. This flight will be one of 24 new air routes launched between Hainan and international airports this year. At present, flights from the island's airports to 98 foreign cities are being carried out.

In 2019 Meilan International Airport already launched new flights from Haikou to Kuching (Malaysia), Osaka (Japan), Alma-Ata (Kazakhstan), Mandalay (Myanmar) and Sihanouk (Cambodia). Flights from Haikou are carried out to more than 30 international and regional destinations.

In 2018, more than 76 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited the island, and within the first half of the year, tourist flow on Hainan amounted to 38.6 million people, which is 6% higher than the last year's number. At the end of 2018, more than 255,000 Russians visited Hainan. This year their number is expected to reach 300,000. 

