Creating fund with "golden share" will not affect Yandex independence, says CEO

MOSCOW, November 18. / TASS /. Yandex Public Interest Fund, to which Sberbank's golden share will be transferred, will have the right to veto a number of issues, but in general, the Internet company will continue to conduct business on its own, the co-founder and head of the Yandex group of companies Arkady Volozh said in an open letter to employees published on Monday.

The fund will be able to block the accumulation by one player of 10% or more of the economic or voting shares in Yandex (the current threshold is 25%) and nominate two of the 12 members of the company's board of directors. One of these directors will work on the voting committee for the appointment of four Yandex directors. In addition, according to Volozh, the fund will have the right to veto issues such as the transfer of personal data of Russian users or significant intellectual property.

"As we see, there are more restrictions than there were ten years ago with the "golden share", but the general logic remains the same: the company develops and conducts its own business, but the Public Interest Fund has the right to veto on a number of issues," Volozh said.

He assured that the created structure will not be able to influence other issues of operational, strategic and economic activities of Yandex.

Volozh explained the need for restructuring by the growth of the company's business and the social significance of its services. "Yandex products are perceived as a necessary part of our lives, and if something happens to them, then this is a problem not only of the company, but of the whole society. And that means that the public interest is locked in us," he wrote.

He recalled that the "golden share" appeared ten years ago as a way to prevent the purchase of Yandex by a foreign company or local business group. "Over the decade, Yandex has grown many times; it took a new version of the "golden share. "We had to find a solution that would be optimal for three parties: leave in our hands the management of the company, maintain the confidence of international investors in the prospects of Yandex business and protect the interests of the country," he said.

According to Volozh, in the fund being created, the company’s leadership will get three spots, which will be taken by the general director of the group of companies, the managing director Tigran Khudaverdyan and the general director of Yandex in Russia Elena Bunina, who also holds the position of HR director. In addition, the fund will include representatives of Russian universities and non-governmental institutions, including the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.