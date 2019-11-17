UAC working to promote SSJ 100 and MC-21 VIP modifications in UAE - Russian minister

DUBAI /UAE/, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is taking effort to promote the VIP modifications of the SSJ 100 and MC-21 planes in the United Arab Emirates, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told TASS on Sunday.

"My colleagues from the UAE are doing such work and later will ask them about the results," he said on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019.

The UAC press service told TASS that the corporation was negotiating options with possible buyers and that there was interest to this project. "Clients, including from the Gulf countries, are demonstrating interest to this project. So far, it is too early to speak about concrete contracts but we are working on this track, discussing it with potential buyers," the press service said.

According to the UAC, VIP modifications of long-haul planes are generally in demand in the Gulf countries. The business version of the MC-21 plane is offered to potential clients in two modifications, namely with a range of up to 6,500 and up to 11,000 kilometers.

"In terms of the flight range-cabin size-price ratio, the MCBJ (the MC-21’s business version - TASS) is quite competitive on the global market of business jets," the corporation said.

The MC-21, a Russian medium-haul single-aisle passenger plane, is being developed by the Irkut corporation. The MC-21-300 (seating from 163 to 211) made its maiden flight in late May 2017. It is also planned to manufacture two more modifications, namely MC-21-200 seating from 132 to 165 passengers and MC-21-400 with up to 250 seats.

Commercial sales of these planes are planned to be kicked off in 2021. The plane is currently undergoing trials and will be certified in Russia in 2020.

