UAE interested in Russian Mi-38 helicopters - Russian industry minister

DUBAI /UAE/, November 17. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates has demonstrated interest in the Russian Mi-38 multi-role helicopter, the rotorcraft has good chances in the UAE and in other Middle East countries, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told TASS on Sunday.

"Bearing in mind the fact that the United Arab Emirates is a stakeholder in Russian Helicopters and is interested in the development of this topic in terms of assets it takes part in and taking into account VRT-500, I think this helicopter has good chances to win a stronghold on the UAE market and we have grounds to speak about other countries of the Gulf region and the Middle East. No, we did not speak about any quantities or concrete clients but I felt that Crown Prince was interested in that matter and was ready to address it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Manturov demonstrated a Mi-38 helicopter to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019.

The Mi-38 multi-role helicopter can be used as both transport and passenger rotorcraft. It can also be used for rescue and search operations and as a flying hospital. It is capable of operation in a wide range of climatic conditions, including in the tropics and in the Arctic.