Belarus hopes for reduction of price for Russian gas in 2020 - deputy PM

MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Belarus hopes Russia will ultimately agree to reduce the price for the gas it supplies to Belarus in 2020, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Sunday.

"Multi-level talks are underway on that matter. The heads of state have outlined the strategy - equal prices for a period of two years. Next year, we hope for a progress in terms of reducing the price. This is the subject of talks," BelTA agency quoted him as saying.

According to Lyashenko, the Belarusian side has offered its suggestions about gas pricing to the Russian side. However, in his words, no response from Russia has come as of yet.

In 2019, Belarus is buying Russian gas at a price of 127 US dollars for 1,000 cubic meters. The sides are to agree the price till 2025 when common gas and oil markets are to come into force within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Minsk insists that the gas price for Belarus be like for Russia’s Smolensk region.