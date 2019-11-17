Russia’s UAC plans to manufacture up to 120 MC-21 planes a year - UAC CEO

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Russian plans to increase production of MC-21 medium-haul single-aisle passenger planes to 120 a year, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar told journalists on Sunday on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019.

"As for civil planes, we are looking at cooperation options. I would like to reminds that our task is to increase its (the MC-21 plane - TASS) production from 70 to 120 (a year)," he said, adding that the corporation was looking at possibilities of international cooperation. He noted that there were some interesting companies on the market that could offer advanced technologies in composite production.

He drew attention to tough competition on the market. "Our colleagues offer a wide spectrum of products on quite attractive terms. Our task is to be on a par with them," he stressed.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier that the output of MC-21 planes may exceed 70 aircraft by 2022.

The MC-21, a Russian medium-haul single-aisle passenger plane, is being developed by the Irkut corporation. The MC-21-300 (seating from 163 to 211) made its maiden flight in late May 2017. It is also planned to manufacture two more modifications, namely MC-21-200 seating from 132 to 165 passengers and MC-21-400 with up to 250 seats.

Commercial sales of these planes are planned to be kicked off in 2021. The plane is currently undergoing trials and will be certified in Russia in 2020. The Russian certificate will be later validated for the European market.

The corporation’s portfolio includes orders for 174 MC-21 planes, with the biggest client being Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot, which has a contract for 50 such aircraft.