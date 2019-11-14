BRICS leaders agree to coordinate efforts to increase economic growth

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Leaders of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South America) states find it necessary to coordinate their actions at a global level to reach maximum economic growth, the declaration approved on the outcomes of the BRICS summit in Brasilia informs.

"We support the conclusion of the BRICS Trade Ministers that bold, coordinated international action is required to increase economic growth and sustainability," the declaration informs.

"Increased trade can help with global growth, but the demand deficit in the global economy requires additional sources of growth, which could include infrastructure investment, including in digital infrastructure, skills development, particularly for young people, sustainable investment, investment in local basic services, and outward investment to areas of high potential growth, including on the African continent," the BRICS leaders stressed.

The BRICS group of nations also confirms its commitment to figh corruption at all levels, says the declaration.

"We reaffirm our commitment to fight corruption, inter alia, through the strengthening of domestic legal frameworks, as appropriate, to more effectively address cases of corruption," the declaration said.

"We remain committed to adopting integrity measures in the public sector and promoting integrity standards in private enterprises and to build a stronger global commitment to a culture of intolerance towards corruption," the declaration stressed.

"We will maintain our ongoing efforts on anti-corruption law enforcement cooperation and returning of assets, including on civil and administrative proceedings. We will make full use of the BRICS Meeting on Asset Recovery and strengthen experience-sharing and case-cooperation on asset recovery among BRICS countries," it went on to say.

The BRICS nations also intend to continue exchanging views "within multilateral frameworks such as UNCAC and the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group, with the aim of joining efforts in denying safe haven to economic and corruption offenders and to facilitate the repatriation of proceeds of crime," the declaration stressed.