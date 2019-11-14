Putin proposes increasing number of NBD regional offices

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Expansion of the regional chain of BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) offices is useful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting with leaders of the BRICS Business Council and the management of NDB.

"An idea appears useful to increase the number of regional offices of the New Development Bank," he Russian leader said. Putin noted successful experience of functioning of the African regional center in Johannesburg. The NBD branch in Latin America will start working in Brazil, Putin noted.

"We keep in mind completing all the required procedures for opening of its office in Moscow, as early as in the first half of 2020," the Russian President added.