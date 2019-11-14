Russia to suggest modernizing trade and partnership strategy to BRICS, says Putin

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Russia is going to suggest modernizing the strategy of partnership in trade and investments within the framework its chairmanship in BRICS in 2020, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the plenary session of the BRICS summit.
"The Russian chairmanship intends to suggest that the countries of the ‘group of five’ jointly performed work on updating the strategy of BRICS partnership in trade and investments, approved at the association’s summit in Russia in 2015," Putin said.
Implementation of this strategy positively influenced on economic cooperation of BRICS members in many areas, the Russian leader said. "However, it is required now to update and modernize this document, set new tasks for development of sectoral cooperation in BRICS for the next five-year period until 2025," Putin said.
"The main goal is seen in interaction between the states providing for real benefit to citizens, promoting improvement of standards and quality of life," he added.