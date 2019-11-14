Russia to suggest modernizing trade and partnership strategy to BRICS, says Putin

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Russia is going to suggest modernizing the strategy of partnership in trade and investments within the framework its chairmanship in BRICS in 2020, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the plenary session of the BRICS summit.

"The Russian chairmanship intends to suggest that the countries of the ‘group of five’ jointly performed work on updating the strategy of BRICS partnership in trade and investments, approved at the association’s summit in Russia in 2015," Putin said.