Russia does not abandon idea of service center for SSJ-100 in Mexico

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia does not abandon the idea of creating a Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) service center in Mexico, but it needs to be adjusted, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

"If we talk specifically about Superjet, it requires additional, more accurate studies. But we do not abandon this idea," he said.

In early October, VEB.RF CEO Igor Shuvalov said that Russia and Mexico agreed that Mexican air carrier Interjet would continue using Russia’s SSJ-100 aircraft. "We carried our negotiations and agreed that no harsh measures will be taken by each party. They [SSJ-100 aircraft] are now in use," he said.

Shuvalov said VEB.RF took part in those negotiations as a lender. "Besides, European Union lenders were also involved," he added.

According to the Russian official, the sides were able to find mutually acceptable solutions, although some issues remain regarding the servicing and supplies of maintenance kits.

He said that other Central American nations are interested in purchasing SSJ-100.

Vedomosti wrote in August that Interjet, the only foreign operator of the Russian aircraft, plans to sell some of its 22 aircraft of this type. The reason for such decision is the severe financial condition of the airline, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for the aircraft’s manufacturer, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (SCA), denied the information, saying that the possibility of partial redistribution of the company’s fleet is being studied. He also said that SCA and its French partners have been working out solutions for improving performance of the airline’s fleet.