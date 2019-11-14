OPEC increases oil production by 943,000 barrels/day in October, report reveals

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Member-states of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased oil production in October by 943,000 barrels per day in monthly terms to 29.65 mln barrels daily, the Organization says in its November report.

Oil production in October largely increased on account of Saudi Arabia, which added 1 mln barrels per day, compared to the drop by 1.3 mln barrels daily in September 2019 due to drone attacks against Saudi Aramco’s facilities. Venezuela and the UAE also boosted oil production by 42,000 barrels daily to 687,000 barrels per day and by 23,000 barrels per day to 3,1 mln barrels daily respectively. Production declined in Iraq, Nigeria, Ecuador and Angola.

Eleven OPEC countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production capping deal lowered production by 1.09 mln barrels per day against the base level. The deal performance was 135% in October, compared to 274% in September.

The share of OPEC oil in the global oil offer was 29.8% in October of this year, the Organization said.