Ten zones for consumers to open in Сhina's Sanya by 2020

HAIKOU, November 14. /TASS/. The Sanya administration will create ten consumer zones on Hainan which will be working 24/7 next year, the local administration for tourism, culture, broadcasting and sports reported.

The measure will allow to enhance business activity, increase population incomes and attract more tourists. By 2021, the special night zones, according to forecasts, are going to provide at least 5% of retail sales in Sanya. As far as the long-term plan, the island’s authorities do not rule out that the scale of the 24/7 business in the city will gradually cover a larger market share.

Earlier www.hinews.cn wrote that Sanya was drafting a plan to set up an integrated nightlife industry. According to plan, the city will wrap up more than 21 projects in the "24/7 economy" within the next three years, which includes bars, restaurants, tourist facilities and other infrastructure at working at night.

Sanya's nightlife industry is being promoted as a part of the strategy to turn Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption" by 2025. The Chinese island is dubbed Eastern Hawaii for its natural landscapes, rainforests, a developed network of hotels in combination with beaches and a coastline that stretches along 1,900 km, attracting tourists from the most remote points of the world.