Poland’s PGNiG cuts gas supplies from Russia by 21% yoy in 9M 2019

WARSAW, November 14. /TASS/. The Polish oil and gas company PGNiG (Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo) has reduced its gas supplies from Russia by 21% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2019, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Gas imports from the eastern direction decreased by about 21% year on year, to 6.29 bcm, and their share in total gas imports fell by 17 pp down to 58% in comparison to 75% in the same period last year," according to the statement.

PGNiG noted that "the first nine months of 2019 saw the Group continue to diversify its gas supply sources." The Group is mainly developing supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"The volume of LNG imported in the nine months to September 30th 2019 was 27% higher than in the same period of 2018, amounting to 2.48 bcm after regasification. LNG supplies’ share in total gas imports was about 23%, compared with about 18% a year earlier. The Group received 22 LNG deliveries from the beginning of this year to the end of September, compared with 16 cargoes received in the same period last year, with total LNG imports by volume having increased by 0.52 bcm," PGNiG noted.