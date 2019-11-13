Number of bankcard crimes in Russia up by 130%

MOSCOW, November 13. / TASS /. The number of crimes committed with the use of bankcards increased by 130% in the nine months of 2019, while the number of crimes using mobile phones increased by almost 91%, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs told TASS on Wednesday.

"The total number of crimes committed between January and September using information and telecommunication technologies is 205,116, which is 69.2% more year-on-year, and those using plastic bank cards - 23,259, which is 130% more year-on-year, crimes using mobile communications 78,479, which is 90.7% more year-on-year," according to the ministry's statistics. They also note than 108,500 crimes occurred through the use of the internet, which also shows growth of 44% year-on-year.

Most often, crimes in the information technology area are committed in the Kaliningrad region, Kalmykia and Voronezh region. The lowest number of these crimes are registered in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region and in Crimea.