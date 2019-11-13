Volume of Hainan's duty free sales on Singles Day exceeds $26 mln

HAIKOU, November 13. /TASS/. The volume of duty-free goods sold in the Chinese southern Hainan province during the total sale from November 9 to 11 on the occasion of Bachelor’s Day exceeded 184 million yuan (about $ 26.13 million), which is twice as much as last year, the Haikou Daily reported.

The total number of sold goods has now reached 249,200 units, increasing the volume of 2018 sales by two times. The number of purchases increased by 79.6% and amounted to 44,600.

According to the newspaper, in order to ensure uninterrupted shipments from Hainan, the customs service of Meilan International Airport in Haikou has previously developed an preliminary plan for the goods supply to customers. What is more, on November 9-11, many companies provided customs clearance services and other related services 24/7.

Singles Day in China is being celebrated symbolically on the 11th of the 11th month. In 2009, the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba first announced a deal on that day — a festival of discounts, when prices for all of the company's online platforms were significantly cut within 24 hours. According to the retailer, that way those suffering from a heartbreak can treat themselves by buying something they had long desired .

Every year, other Chinese online trading platforms, as well as shopping centers, supermarkets, shops, which make the buyers happy with various discounts and promo deals, join the total sale on Bachelor’s Day.