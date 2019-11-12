Hainan sets record in atomic energy production

HAIKOU, November 12. /TASS/. In the first 10 months of 2019 China's Hainan set an absolute record in nuclear power generation. As reported by the island's Department of Science and Technology, the numbers for the first time in history exceeded 8 billion kW in annual statements.

“From the very beginning, when the local nuclear power plant was just put into operation, Hainan constantly demonstrated positive indicators in the field of atomic energy. The plant’s work contributes to the continuous environmentally friendly development of our province’s free trade zone and port,” said the representative of the HNP.

According to the official, the island’s administration intends to develop environmentally friendly TPPs, which along with the atomic energy will play a key role in meeting the island’s need for.electricity.

According to official statistics, the nuclear power generation in Hainan in 2016 amounted to 6 billion kWh, in 2017 this figure increased to 7.45 billion kW, and in 2018 — to 7.71 billion kW. Uninterrupted supply of electricity to the provincial population is carried out by the HNP, which manages the work of two nuclear power plants in Changjiang County in western Hainan.

According to the China Atomic Energy Association, China has 47 reactors with a combined annual capacity of more than 48.750 MW. In January-September, they generated 253.53 billion kW - a little more than 4.7% of the total electricity generated in China over the said period.