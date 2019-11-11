Sberbank closed 22 bond offering deals worth $5.5 bln in October, press service says

"Sberbank successfully closed 22 transactions of bonds floating on international and domestic debt markets amounting to $5.5 bln in total," the bank said.

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Sberbank acting as an organizer closed 22 deals of bonds offering totaling $5.5 bln in October 2019. The offering amount on the international and domestic markets was $1.95 bln and $3.55 bln respectively, the bank’s press service said.

International market bond offering comprised Uralkali 5-year Eurobonds worth $500 mln with the 4% coupon rate, Nord Gold 5-year Eurobonds worth $400 mln with the 4,125% coupon rate, subordinate Eurobonds of Sovcombank amounting to $300 mln with the 8% coupon rate, mature in 10.5 years and having the call option in 5.5 years, and 5-year Eurobonds of Norilsk Nickel amounting to $750 mln and having the coupon rate of 3,375%.

Local bond deals in the amount of 222.5 bln rubles or approximately $3.55 bln were closed in the domestic market, in particular, bonds floated by Sberbank, the Moscow Region, SUEK, Polyus, MTS, Russian Railways, Rusal, Magnit, Sistema Holding and Lenta.

"Key drivers of turbid growth of the corporate market this October are strong ruble, confidence in further rate cuts on the back of low inflation and advancing actions of the Central Bank. Inflation continues going down. The market is aggressively buying high-quality securities, especially on the long section of the curve, in anticipation of the Central Bank’s response. October has become record-breaking for the Russian market. Sberbank floated bonds of Russian borrowers in the amount over $5.5 bln on domestic and international markets. Current deposit rates leave no choice for private investors, who proactively participate in initial offering," Sberbank DSM Managing Director Eduard Dzhabarov said.

The Russian market appears lucrative in the environment of rates declines, considering strong macroeconomic indicators and confidence of investors in continued pursuit of balanced monetary policy by the Central Bank, the top manager added.