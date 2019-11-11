KazTransOil, Transneft ink agreements on off-spec oil compensation

NUR-SULTAN, November 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil and Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft signed agreements on compensation payments for off-spec oil in the Druzhba oil pipeline to fourteen Kazakh oil companies, press service of the Kazakh oil operator said on Monday.
"Agreements have been inked on the payment of the compensation to fourteen Kazakh oil companies. Conclusion of similar agreements in favor of other Kazakh companies is planned to be implemented as soon as they are ready," said Chief Executive Officer of KazTransOil Dimash Dosanov, as cited in the report.
KazTransOil as the national oil pipeline operator acts within the framework of settling the incident related to the contamination of about 699,000 tonnes of oil of 38 Kazakh companies in the Druzhba oil pipeline system on behalf of the above companies and is working for signing agreements with Transneft and Transneft-Druzhba, the Kazakh company said.
Feedstock contaminated with organic chlorides penetrated the Druzhba oil pipeline for export of oil from Russia via Belarus to Europe in April 2019. Feedstock pumping was temporarily suspended later on. Supplies of on-spec oil to Belarus resumed in early May.