US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. In January - September 2019, Russia's exports of coal remained at the level of the same period in 2018 and amounted to $12,335 bln, the Federal Customs Service said on Monday.

In physical terms, coal exports over the nine months of this year increased by 4.9% compared to last year to 153,488 mln tonnes.

Imports of coal during the reporting period decreased by 1.9% to $286 mln. In real terms, coal imports decreased by 2.4% to 16,032 mln tonnes.