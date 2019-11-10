Russian Economy Ministry to present privatization plan to government shortly

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development will submit to the government a looking-forward privatization plan in coming days, Deputy Minister Oksana Tarasenko told reporters on Saturday.

"We will submit a draft looking-forward [privatization] plan in the day ahead. In particular, we can present an extra list [of assets]. Nevertheless, we expect a meeting in the government at the level of the first deputy prime minister in charge of privatization," Tarasenko said.

The looking-forward plan should be approved by the end of this year in any case, the official said. "Therefore, we accordingly expect that this [plan preparation - TASS] will take place in the immediate future," she added.

The Russian government will soon begin preparing a more ambitious privatization plan, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said earlier. The government should once again compile a list of state assets that can be divested, the official said.