Officials should feel at home dealing with artificial intelligence - Putin

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Any state official as well as any law enforcer should know well the artificial intelligence technology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the AI Journey conference on Saturday.

"A requirement to navigate this field (of artificial intelligence - TASS) must become mandatory in any job, namely in the economy, business, education, healthcare and in law enforcement, as well as, definitely, throughout all levels of power," Putin said.

According to the president, Russian universities and colleges should become leaders in the artificial intelligence sector. In addition, in Putin’s opinion, Russia should greatly expand training of specialists in artificial intelligence.