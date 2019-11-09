Putin emphasizes need to greatly expand training of AI specialists

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. It is necessary to enlarge the amount and increase the quality of education for specialists in artificial intelligence in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the Artificial Intelligence Journey conference organized by Russia’s Sberbank.

"Those are intellectually well-educated people who can create artificial intelligence systems," Putin said. "We must greatly expand the amount and quality of training for [computer] programmers, mathematicians, computer linguists, and data processing specialists."

The president pointed out that Russian universities and colleges should become leaders in artificial intelligence.

"We have to bring up a new generation of professionals who will be able to fully discover and apply the potential of artificial intelligence technology," Putin said.