Russian Direct Investment Fund says invested funds in surgical robots developer

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has completed the first round of investment in the Russian developer and manufacturer of innovative surgical robots, Assisted Surgical Technologies (AST), the Fund said in a statement on Saturday.

"RDIF’s investments are aimed at performing the goals set out by the national project ‘Healthcare’, as well as replacing foreign medical equipment with domestically manufactured products," RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying. The investment is part of the ‘Investment Lift’ mechanism aimed at stimulating the growth of mid-sized non-resource companies with export potential, the Fund noted.

"Investment is aimed at preparing and obtaining patent documentation by the company, furthering clinical research and creating production prototypes of robots. The utilization of surgical robot will help reduce the cost of robotic surgery about fivefold, in comparison with foreign counterparts, due to advances in processing and reduction in design of the Russian robot," the statement said.

Production of pilot prototypes will be organized at Russian enterprises.

AST expects to take up to 50% of the domestic market in abdominal, gynecological and urological surgery. The issue of including the Russian robot in the compulsory medical insurance system and replacing part of laparoscopic operations with robotic surgery is worked over.

"The company plans to enter the Chinese market as well as other Asian countries, and to supply equipment to the Middle East and Europe," the statement said.