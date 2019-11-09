Russian Economic Development Minister against restricting investments in foreign firms

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin is against legal restrictions on investments in foreign companies.

"I believe that there should be minimum restrictions, including regarding investments, that investments (in Russia) should be attracted not through restrictions, but through creating the most favorable conditions and enabling companies to earn more, particularly those who invest in them," he said when asked whether such restrictions are required.

"Only such a path is sustainable and stable in the long-term. Any path implying artificial restrictions always leads to worse results, than the path implying freedom and onward movement. That is why here I am against such restrictions," the minister noted.

Oreshkin said earlier that he expected the share of fixed investment in GDP to reach 21.6% by the end of 2019. That statement was made at the end of October when the minister reported on implementation of the plan of action to accelerate investment growth rates and bring the share of investment in GDP to 25% by 2024.