Russian Helicopters to increase civil products share twofold by 2030

TYUMEN, November 8. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters intend to boost the share of nondefense products in the total output twofold by 2030, First Deputy CEO of the company Sergei Fomin said at the Helicopter Forum on Friday.

"The share we need to show for the civil aviation is 59-60%. This will be definitely more than 100 civil helicopters [per year] in terms of the sales volume in recent future. Our task is to have 150 at the least, while now we are at the level of 75-80 civil helicopters per year," the top manager said.

Russian Helicopters plan to reach the intended nondefense production output by 2030, Fomin added.