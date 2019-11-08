Hainan's delegation takes part in China International Import Expo in Shanghai

HAIKOU, November 8./ TASS/. The Hainan delegatio takes part in the second China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) in Shanghai, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the news outlets, the delegation includes 238 government officials from cities and counties of Hainan, as well as more than 1,000 employees of 376 enterprises and organizations, including foreign trade and investment companies, wholesale and retail manufacturers, etc.

The publication wtites that during the days of the EXPO the delegation will participate in various forums organized at the site.

The second China International Import Exhibition runs in Shanghai on November 5-10, representatives from over 150 countries and regions of the world participate in the event. More than 3,000 Chinese and foreign companies presented their products and services in the pavilions of the National Exhibition Congress Center (NECC) on an area of ​​about 360,000 square meters.

The exhibition was first held in November 2018. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the government of Shanghai are the event's organizers.