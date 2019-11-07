Putin names tourism, environment as prospective areas of cooperation with Kazakhstan

OMSK, November 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian and Kazakh regions to cooperate in the spheres of environmental protection and tourism in a more active manner.

"Our regions could cooperate in a more active manner in the sphere of environmental protection to preserve ecosystems of transborder bodies of water: Ural, Irtysh, other major rivers," the Russian leader said, opening the Russian-Kazakh Regional Cooperation Forum in Omsk. He added that Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also mentioned these issues during the meeting in the run-up to the plenary session of the forum. "I fully agree with him, it is in our mutual interest," Putin said.

"It is necessary to develop programs in the sphere of tourism," the Russian leader added.

The 16th Russian-Kazakh Regional Cooperation Forum was held in Omsk on November 6-7. This year’s forum dealt with the current issues of border cooperation development. The forum is a platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation, diversifying business contacts and establishing communication between the government and the businesses of both countries. The forum was organized by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.