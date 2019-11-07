Hainan creates first scientific-industrial eco-zone in China

HAIKOU, November 7. /TASS/. China's Hainan has created the first in China innovative scientific and production zone of informational eco-friendly development, which is operated by computers and nationally developed software, the scientific and technical department of the region anounced.

The China Electronics project is implemented in particular through the use of the Chinese microprocessor Phytium and the Kylin operating system.

"The main task is to bring industries with the introduction of production network technologies to a new level. The authorities intend to achieve this by concentrating partner companies that will implement joint eco-friendly [information-industrial] projects on Hainan," the statement on WeChat reads.

The program has become one of several IT industry projects in Hainan. Among them was the creation of the first blockchain zone in China. A number of major companies showed interest in it: the Beijing platform for transactions with bitcoins Huobi Technology, the corporation-owner of the Chinese national search system Baidu, the developer of 360 antiviruses, one of the largest file sharing services in the world of Xunlei (Thunder), as well as leading universities and research centers — Oxford University, People’s University of China, Computer Technology Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Hainan's IT industry

More than 70 large enterprises have already registered on the territory of the Hainan information eco-zones, and many contracts were signed with research institutes on promoting the relevant national projects.

“Over the years, the general structure of the island's Internet industry has formed,” Wang Jing, head of the Hainan Industry and IT technology Department told the media. "Recently our province in conformity with the integrated industrial urbanization plan set up such objects as the Hainan eco-friendly software zone, innovative IT parks in the cities of Haikou and Sanya, which have become very important for the development of network technologies in the region."

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.