Alibaba, Hainan authorities create joint enterprise

HAIKOU, November 7. /TASS/. Chinese internet giant Alibaba and the Uainan authorities created a joint enterprise dubbed Digital Hainan, Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

According to the publication, the authorized capital of the company amounted to 200 million yuan (about $ 28.5 million). Alibaba's largest share is 49%, another 30% is owned by the Hainan Provincial Big Data Authority. Other shareholders include Tianyi Capital and Taiji Computer, which each own 10.5%.

According to the newspaper, the joint company will specialize in creating infrastructure for processing and storing big data, provide IT consulting services, work on software development, ensure the integration of information systems and cloud technologies.

In April 2018, the Hainan authorities, Alibaba, and the financial division of this Internet company Ant Financial signed a framework agreement to deepen cooperation. According to the statement, the parties planned to cooperate in such areas as big data, AI, online services integration and logistics.

In August 2018, Alibaba's application won the competition for the Haikou City Big Brain 2018 demonstration project worthy 455 million yuan (about $ 64.63 million). The project envisages the creation of a number of systems for optimizing urban management and the development of data collection and analysis in such areas as security, transport, tourism, medicine, government, Internet of things and a mobile office.