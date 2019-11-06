{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
OIL& GAS INDUSTRY

Venezuelan PDVSA reduces debt to Rosneft to $0.8 bln in 9 months

In the first half of the year, the debt amounted to $1.1 billion
Relocation of PDVSA’s office to Moscow to start shortly

MOSCOW, November 6. / TASS/. The Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA has reduced its debt to Rosneft to $0.8 billion by September 30, 2019, the Russian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the first half of the year, the debt amounted to $1.1 billion.

Since 2014, Rosneft has issued PDVSA funds totaling $6.5 bln in advance payments for the supply of oil and oil products. Rosneft secured a 49.9% stake in Citgo (owned by PDVSA), which owns three oil refineries and a network of gas stations in the United States, as collateral for a $1.5 billion loan.

