Hainan to host winter tropical agricultural fair in December

HAIKOU, November 6./ TASS/. The Sixth Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products will be held December 12-16 on the Island of Hainan, the provincial department of agriculture announced.

The Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou, the provincial capital, will host the event.

The fair will be located in 34 pavilions (zones) with a total area of ​​80,000 square meters. A pavilion for foreign agricultural producers, a zone for Chinese agricultural products, a pavilion for industrial equipment and others are among the participants.

According to the department, the exhibition is aimed at developing cooperation in high-quality agriculture among the Belt and Road Initiative member-states.

The Hainan Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products has been held annually since 2014. Last year, representatives of more than 2,000 Chinese and foreign enterprises participated in it.