Sanya airport begins serving direct flights from Russia's Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

HAIKOU, November 6. /TASS/. The airport of Sanya on the southern coast of the Island of Hainan began to operate direct flights from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. According to the Sanya Department of Tourism, Culture, Broadcasting and Sports, this is the third route to Russia launched this month.

The flight will take 12 and a half hours, the flights will be carried out by the Russian charter airline Azur Air. The first plane with 340 passengers on board has already completed the flight along the new route, landing on schedule at the Phoenix International Airport on November 2 at 02:19 local time (21:19 Moscow time on November 1). Boeing-767 aircraft will be operating flights on Fridays.

As the representative of the Phoenix airport noted, the new destination will add to the list of existing flights to Russia, and significantly simplify the Russians' voyages to Hainan.

In November the city of Sanya launched regular flights with Tomsk and Blagoveshchensk. The flights are carried out by Nordstar and Yakutia.

According to official statistics, the Phoenix Airport serves about 40 international flights, providing direct communication with more than 30 cities, about two-thirds of which are in Russia. In 2019, airlines began to operate direct flights to Zhukovsky, Ufa and Kazan, St. Petersburg, Samara, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm.