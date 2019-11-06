Kremlin assesses 49% threshold for foreign participation in IT-companies

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin’s is assessing the initiative on the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) to set a 49% threshold for foreign participation in IT companies, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"A stance is being hammered out on this matter. People in this sphere largely agree that the state should adequately protect its interests, hedge against various [risks], but in such a way that it does not in any way squeeze the maneuverability or domain of business leaders in this innovative and probably most advanced sector of our economy," he said.

At the same time, Peskov noted that the Kremlin said from the very beginning that the discussion was yet to come. According to him, a group of industry representatives, experts, specialists, representatives of ministries and departments are also involved in it.

The Commission of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) for Communications and IT suggested setting a threshold for foreign ownership in significant Internet resources at 49%, Kommersant wrote on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the commission, which proposed the threshold, includes representatives of Rostelecom, VimpelCom, Megafon, MTS, Tele2, Er-Telecom, Russian Railways and other organizations, but it does not have the largest Internet companies like Yandex. It was noted, that the commission's proposal is related exclusively to corporate control of foreigners, and not their economic participation.