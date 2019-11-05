Russian lower house calls on UN to exert influence on US to lift anti-Cuban embargo

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma lower parliament house on Tuesday passed a resolution calling on the United Nations to exert influence on the United States to make it lift its decades-long trade embargo off Cuba.

"The Russian State Duma calls on the United Nations General Assembly and the international community to exert influence on the United States with aim of stopping economic, financial and trade blockade of Cuba," as follows from the text of the resolution.

It notes that the overwhelming majority of United Nations member states more than once supported resolutions calling on the US to lift its sanctions against an independent state but the US "has only been toughening such measures" instead.

"Economic, financial and trade blockade of Cuba does harm to its socio-economic development and runs counter to the generally recognized principles and norms of international law," the document reads.