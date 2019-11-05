Russian lower house calls on UN to exert influence on US to lift anti-Cuban embargo

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma lower parliament house on Tuesday passed a resolution calling on the United Nations to exert influence on the United States to make it lift its decades-long trade embargo off Cuba.
"The Russian State Duma calls on the United Nations General Assembly and the international community to exert influence on the United States with aim of stopping economic, financial and trade blockade of Cuba," as follows from the text of the resolution.
It notes that the overwhelming majority of United Nations member states more than once supported resolutions calling on the US to lift its sanctions against an independent state but the US "has only been toughening such measures" instead.
"Economic, financial and trade blockade of Cuba does harm to its socio-economic development and runs counter to the generally recognized principles and norms of international law," the document reads.
In October 2019, the United States toughened rules of export of aircraft and telecommunications equipment to Cuba under a pretext of infringement upon human rights in that country and its support to the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela.
The United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1961 following the nationalization of American property in that country. After that, Washington imposed a trade and economic embargo against Cuba. In December 2014, US President Barack Obama admitted that the Washington’s former policy towards Havana was not working and announced plans to move towards normalization of bilateral ties and mitigation of the anti-Cuban sanctions. But the process was suspended after Donald Trump took the president’s office in January 2017. He toughened the trip procedures for US citizens and imposed a ban on doing business with organizations controlled by the Cuban military.
The Russian State Duma has already issued about twenty such appeals to the United National and the international community calling for condemnation of the American blockade of Cuba.