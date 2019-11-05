At least 170,000 new enterprises registered on Hainan in 9 months of 2019

HAIKOU, November 5. /TASS/. The number of market participants in China's Hainan during the first nine months of 2019 increased by 168,500 companies, Hainan Daily newspaper reports.

According to statistics, the growth in the number of new enterprises has accelerated, which is especially noticeable among companies with foreign capital. This year, 237 new enterprises with foreign capital began operating on Hainan's market, which is by 146.9% more than in January-September last year. What is more, the total volume of foreign investment in the first three quarters of 2019 amounted to $ 313 million, making it by 139.4% higher than in 2018.

According to the Chinese newspaper, the increase in the number of Hainan's market participants was seen due to the promotion of the free trade zone on the island. The news outlet noted that a large number of domestic and foreign companies invest in Hainan, and this, in turn, contributes to the development of key industries and boosts the region's further economic growth.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.