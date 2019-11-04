Medvedev dubs as promising sales of Russian aircraft to Thailand

BANGKOK, November 3. /TASS/. Sales of Russian aircraft to Thailand is a promising export, as the Russian-Thai cooperation is not limited to tourism, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the end of his visit to Thailand on Monday.

"We discussed various fields at the talks. In this context, I can name what is already on the agenda and what could be added to the agenda in the near future. For example, imports of Russian aircraft, or planes and helicopters. It is a vast and serious market, which is of interest for us," the prime minister said.

Among other fields of cooperation, he mentioned cybersecurity and infrastructure.

"As a result, there could be some changes in the pattern of trade (between the two countries)," Medvedev added.

The Russian head of government noted encouraging opportunities in the agricultural sector.

"We can export meat here, which is quite actively consumed in Thailand, while our partners in Thailand could export Thai fruit, which are known for high quality, to Russia," he explained.

Apart from that, according to Medvedev, both countries have examples of large investments. For example, a major Thai company invested about $1 billion in Russia’s dairy production and has plans to invest more.

"That can be just welcomed as the dairy production is a complex business with a fairly lengthy cycle and rather low profitability. Therefore, such investments are especially valuable," the prime minister noted.