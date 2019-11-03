Russia’s PM notes potential of transnational network of smart cities

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian developments in the field of digitalization of public services and urban economy interest foreign partners, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Bangkok Post on the eve of the ASEAN Business Investment Summit and the 14th East Asia Summit.

"Creation of a transnational smart city network may open vast opportunities, primarily for bridging the digital gap between countries and regions. At a recent industry-specific exhibition in Singapore in 2018, Russian companies showed what they can offer their Asian partners. Last March, our ASEAN partners participated in the international forum "Smart City. Instructions for Use" held in Kaluga. They expressed special interest in Russian developments in online government services, the digitalization of an urban economy and the upgrading of the housing and transport infrastructure," he said.

According to Prime Minister, modern technological developments allow to talk not so much about geographical spaces but about functional spaces. "They may be based on our common information, energy and other technological solutions and artificial intelligence projects. This is why business cooperation based on such an approach will not be impeded by long distances because it isn’t necessary to send programs or solutions by sea or rail," he added.