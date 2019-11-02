No plans to extend visa-0free stay in Thailand for Russian tourists - Russian official

BANGKOK, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow and Bangkok so far have no plans to extend visa0free stay in Thailand for Russian tourists, Russian first deputy head of the government office, Sergei Prikhodko said on Sunday.

"The current rules endorsed by the intergovernmental agreement on dropping visa formalities of December 13, 2005, which allow visa-free stay for a period of 30 days, create favorable conditions for encouraging tourist exchanges. No changes of these rules are on the agenda of relations with Thailand at the moment," he told a briefing.

According to Prikhodko, Thailand is a popular vacationing destination for Russians. Russia expects further growth in outbound tourism to that country, taking into account the current upwards tendencies. Thus, a total of 1.5 million Russians visited Thailand in 2018.

"It is likewise important to encourage more Thai tourists to visit Russia to learn about its historical, cultural and nature potential," he noted, adding that key attention is focused on issues of security of tourists. "This topic is high on the agenda in our dialogue with the Thai partners," he said.