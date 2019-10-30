Hainan authorities offer special winter tours of the island

HAIKOU, October 30. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities drafted ten special tourist routs involving local sites to increase the island's popularuty during the winter. The presentation of the routes took place in Shanghai, the local information resource Shine reports.

The routes are designed in such a way so that the Chinese and foreign tourists had an opportunity to visit the island’s rainforests, taste Hainan cuisine, visit hot springs, and learn more about the history and culture of Hainan, according to the provincial Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Department.

Oneof the routes involves visiting the Tropical Paradise Forest Park in Yalong Bay, the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park, the Botanical Park, the Frontier Island, and the canyons of the famous Wuzhishan Mountains. Another route, for insance, will allow the tourists to better know the local culture. The guests can visit the old Qilou Street in Haikou, the Wenchang cosmodrome, as well as the Dongpo Academy in Danzhou. A special route has been drafted for newlyweds, who are invited to spend a honeymoon in the most picturesque places of the Hainan province.

In order to increase the attractiveness of the island and boost tourist flow, the local authorities made a list of 18 attractions, the tickets for which can be purchased at half their normal cost in November-December.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.