There is no set deadline for resuming flights to Georgia, says Russian official

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. There is no clarity about when it would be possible to resume direct flights with Georgia, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

"There is no clarity at the moment," he said.

Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the end of September, that Russia expects that conditions will be created for resuming flights with Georgia. Thus, he commented on the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said in an interview with Kommersant that resuming flights between the two countries would be the right decision.