Russia to broaden cooperation with OECD — minister

PARIS, October 29. /TASS/. Russia plans to expand cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), particularly on topics of artificial intelligence and digital tax, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Tuesday.

"A very positive meeting was held with [Secretary-General of OECD] Jose Angel Gurria," Oreshkin said. "We have not discussed resumption of joining OECD but, what is important, our colleagues from the Organization handed over a document to us with potential areas for deepening cooperation. We agreed to stir up cooperation on the whole range of areas: artificial intelligence, taxation in digital sphere, infrastructure, and the whole range of other issues," the minister added.

Issues of taxation of digital giants were raised during the meeting, Oreshkin said. The parties agreed upon "importance of coordinating approaches to such taxation on the OECD floor," the minister noted. "We will also work more actively with the Organization at the level of its committees as well," Oreshkin added.