Work on Akkuyu NPP project is on track — Russia’s deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Construction work under the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) project is completely in line with the schedule, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Tuesday.

"Everything is underway in full compliance with schedules; contracts are awarded to contractors and subcontractors. By and large, we are fairly satisfied with the progress on the peaceful nuclear energy topic with the Turkish authorities," the diplomat said.

The Akkuyu NPP project is implemented on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey in May 2010. First concreting of the NPP’s first unit took place in April 2018. In total, four nuclear reactors are to be built.