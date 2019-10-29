Epsilon, Uzbekneftegaz open new oil and gas field in Uzbekistan

"On October 27, 2019, the company [Epsilon] in cooperation with Uzbekneftegaz completed the workover with hydrofracturing on the Well No. 3 of Eshonkuduk Structure, located on the Kultak-Kamyshinsky block in the Qashqadaryo Region. Commercial inflow of hydrocarbons was received on October 29, evidencing that a new oil and gas condensate field was discovered," Epsilon said. It is noted that Uzbekneftegaz drilled three exploration wells on this structure earlier but the work was halted due to absence of hydrocarbons inflow.

The company completed the well workover with hydrofracturing after investigation of structure geology, leading to the discovery of the new field with estimated reserves of 10 mln tonnes of oil and 7 bln cubic meters of gas, press service of Epsilon says.