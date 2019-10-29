Kremlin says gas agreement with Ukraine possible in the absence of judicial claims

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Moscow proceeds from the fact that reaching agreements with Kiev on the transit and supply of gas is possible only in the absence of any judicial claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday.

"Russia stated its position yesterday (at the trilateral consultations of Russia, the EU and Ukraine on gas on Monday - TASS). Of course, it implies in particular that some judicial claims should certainly be removed from the agenda if we’re talking about an agreement," the Kremlin spokesman said.