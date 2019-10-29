Oil price for Belarusian refineries to add $17.7 per tonne due to Russia's tax maneuver

MINSK, October 29. /TASS/. The oil price for Belarusian refineries will rise even more by $17.7 per tonne in 2020 due to the tax maneuver in Russia, Belneftekhim Deputy Chairwoman Svetlana Gurina said in an interview with the SB. Belarus Today newspaper published on Tuesday.

"Another stage of the tax maneuver in Russia will take place next year. The outlook is based on $60 per barrel. If it remains unchanged, the oil price for Belarusian refineries will rise by another $17.7 per tonne. That is one of the main risks for our producers to remain competitive," she said.