Experts: Hainan's free trade port to boost regional cooperation

HAIKOU, October 28. /TASS/. The construction of a free trade port on Hainan will boost regional cooperation in economy, trade and other fields. This opinion was shared by 300 experts at a forum held on October 25 at the Chinese Institute for Reform and Development in Haikou, the administrative center of the Hainan Province.

According to www.hinews.cn, two sections were working at the forum: the development of free trade, as well as the promotion of institutional innovation. Experts — government representatives, academia community, leading research institutions, as well as China's business circles — hashed over the issues of customs clearance, finance, administrative regulation and other aspects.

“The construction of a free trade port on Hainan is the result of promoting a policy of reforms and openness, it opens up great prospects and opportunities for the island,” said Li Hongmei, party committee secretary of the HNU (Hainan Normal University). “The construction of the port will help strengthen regional ties, exchange and cooperation and not only in the field of economics and trade, but also in other areas."

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.