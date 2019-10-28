Russia considers localizing pharmaceutical production in Africa

SOCHI, October 28. /TASS/. Russia is interested in localizing pharmaceutical production in Africa, as well as their deliveries to Cote d'Ivoire and the countries of the western part of the continent, Russian Industry Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS as part of the Russia-Africa forum.

"When we are talking about the pharmaceutical industry, we are interested in organizing production of pharmaceutical packaging, or bottling, or tableting pharmaceutical products with the condition that we get preferences, a ‘green corridor’, quick registration and the possibility of delivering our medicine to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and its neighboring countries," the minister said.

He noted that the population of Cote·te d'Ivoire is 25 mln people, unemployment is at 2% and inflation is at 0.5%, while the country's GDP is growing by 7.5% annually. "So this is a promising country with good economic foundation, and we want to cooperate with it," he explained.

Manturov also recalled that Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and- Biological Products of Russian Academy of Sciences supplies medicine directly to African countries.

"We are also working on exports of immunobiological, oncology medications. We are talking about small volumes at the moment, but we have already established ourselves in Africa as a reliable supplier. Difficulties arise in the registration of drugs, but, as I said, we are working on this problem, and that is why we are considering localization - we want to have preferences in relation to direct suppliers," the minister noted.