Russia, Ukraine, EC to discuss length, volumes, tariffs of new gas contract on October 28

BRUSSELS, October 25. /TASS/. Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission (EC) will discuss the length of the future gas contract, as well as supplies volumes and tariffs, at the next round of trilateral talks at political level on October 28 in Brussels, the EC’s press service reported on Friday.

"The talks will centre around the following areas: how to reflect EU energy rules in the future framework agreement, the appropriate length of the future contract, the necessary volumes with flexibility, and the tariffs," the report says.

Vice-President for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic will hold bilateral talks with the Ukrainian delegation headed by Energy Minister Aleksey Orzhel and the Russian delegation headed by Energy Minister Alexander Novak ahead of the trilateral meeting on Monday. "The CEOs of Naftogaz and Gazprom will also be present," the report reads.

"I want to build on constructive spirit during our last talks when we have seen convergence of positions on some issues," Sefcovic was quoted as saying.

The previous round of trilateral gas consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union was held on September 19. Following the meeting, which only lasted 40 minutes, Alexander Novak said that the consultations were very fruitful for the first time in many years. Sefcovic noted the positive and constructive atmosphere at the consultations.