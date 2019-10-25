Sberbank is working hard to prevent customer data leaks, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Sberbank of Russia is working hard to prevent cybercrime related to the theft of personal data of its customers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We know that Sberbank is working hard to prevent these types of cybercrimes," he said.

Peskov added that Sberbank had already denied earlier media reports about leaks of data of its customers.

Earlier police officers detained a suspect in the theft of personal data of bank customers, including customers of Sberbank. This man is an employee of the National Recovery Service, the organization Sberbank is working with under a contract.

It became possible to identify the suspect thanks to the assistance of the bank’s security service, the bank’s press office reported.

A number of media claimed that the stolen data was allegedly put up for sale on the Internet, but Sberbank called it "rumors and speculation."